EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Cempra, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Cempra, Inc. (“Cempra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CEMP) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws between May 1, 2016 and November 1, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Cempra shares during the Class Period should contact the firm in advance of the January 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here. You can also call Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Cempra made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that its drug solithromycin posed significant safety risks for hepatotoxicity, so the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On November 2, 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted a preliminary review on its website of solithromycin, highlighting a significant safety signal for hepatotoxicity. When this news was announced, the stock price of Cempra fell, causing investors harm.

