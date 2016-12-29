Eriqueca Sanders with 303 Realty Group, Inc. Wins Five Star Real Estate Agent Award for 2016

Award winners represent fewer than 7% of real estate agents in the Denver area.

Eriqueca Sanders, 303 Realty Group, Inc., is featured in a special section of the September issue of 5280 magazine as a 2016 Five Star Real Estate Agent award winner.

Five Star Professional partnered with 5280 magazine to identify and showcase an exclusive group of real estate agents who have demonstrated excellence in their field. Less than 7% of agents in the Denver-area received this recognition.

“I am extremely grateful that my clients have considered me worthy of receiving this award. I work very hard to provide my clients with uncompromised professional and top-quality service, so it is amazing to be rewarded with such a remarkable accolade by those who mean so much!” Eriqueca Sanders of 303 Realty Group, Inc..

The 2016 Five Star Real Estate Agent award winners have been carefully selected for their commitment to professional excellence and overall client satisfaction. The award is based on rigorous research with significant focus on customer feedback and providing quality services.

“The home buying and selling process can be very stressful. Five Star Professional works hard to identify those outstanding real estate agents that can make all of the difference. Five Star Real Estate Agents are experienced professionals that get top marks from their clients and get results,” Josh Kimball, VP Marketing, Five Star Professional.

Five Star Professional has been conducting market research to define and promote professional excellence in service professionals since 2003. Its Five Star Real Estate Agent award program is the largest and most widely published real estate agent award program in North America.

Real estate agents are awarded based on an in depth research process. Thousands of consumers are contacted to rate their real estate agent on ten evaluative criteria including customer service, market knowledge, negotiation, closing preparation and overall satisfaction. Beyond a qualifying client evaluation score, real estate agents are evaluated on objective criteria such as experience, production levels and disciplinary and complaint history.

There is no fee to be considered or awarded. Visit http://www.fivestarprofessional.com for more information.

