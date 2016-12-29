Franklin County Visitors Bureau Announces Wedding Guide to Start Planning Happily Ever After

Wedding planning is a full-time job and the Franklin County Visitors Bureau has announced some help with the release of their 2017 Franklin County Wedding and Event Planner, which features wedding services, event spaces, catering options and much more.

Happily ever after begins in Franklin County and to help plan the special day, the Franklin County Visitors Bureau released their 2017 Franklin County Wedding and Event Planner.

This 36-page full color guide features wedding services from candy and confections, event space, florists, gifts, photographers, jewelers, pipes and cigars, wedding attire, wedding cakes, catering, entertainment and wineries as well as breweries.

The guide includes an in-depth listing of wedding venues, including local bed and breakfasts, event spaces, churches, theater’s and other unique locations for the special day.

Local churches that can be rented out for weddings are spotlighted, as well as features on Renfrew Museum and Park as a wedding and photography destination, J&B Bridals in Chambersburg and a journey through gift shops in the area to help find the perfect gift for the mother of the bride, bridesmaids or more.

Afraid of forgetting something? Inside the guide is a budget planner, planning list and wedding checklist, all designed to help keep things organized for the whole wedding party from beginning to end. These handy tools have room for the plans to be written in and after the big day, can be added to a scrapbook to be kept for years to come.

This publication adds to the collection of works that FCVB designs and distributes throughout the year including the Franklin County Visitors Guide, Military Trail of History Guide, Fresh Food & Dining Guide, Spring into History Booklet and the Burning of Chambersburg Booklet. The Franklin County Wedding and Event Planner will be distributed along with the other publications, including the PA Welcome Center, bridal shows in the tri-county area, kiosks throughout the area and more.

Copies of the planner are available at the Franklin County Visitors Bureau’s offices at 37 South Main Street Suite 100 in Chambersburg and an online version of the guide are available at https://issuu.com/fcvb/docs/wedding_planner_2017.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County PA and enjoy the history, arts, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13943462.htm