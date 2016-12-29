Gourdough’s Public House to Celebrate NYE and your NYE Walk Of Shame Brunch in 2017

Gourdough’s to celebrate NYE and New Year's Day Walk of Shame Brunch 2017!

Get this year started on the right foot, with a dietary cleanse. But before that new juicer comes in, here's a better idea. What’s more cleansing than the crystal clear purity of vodka, which quickly devolves into the muddied waters of whiskey, and so on and so forth until it’s either 2017, or it's heaven on earth? Well, there’s only one way to find out, so come down to Gourdoughs’ Big Fat New Year’s Eve Bash where the drinks are flowing. Celebrate at either of Gourdough’s brick-and-mortar locations, on West 5th from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. or South Lamar from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Enjoy the craft cocktails, local drafts, and free party favors. Find someone to kiss before the clock strikes 12, because there’s always a champagne toast at midnight! Age limit 21 and up.

Let’s face it! While everyone is going to hit the gym, there's always better plans to make than struggling to squeeze into spandex yoga pants, while fighting for space on the elliptical. Make Gourdoughs the one-stop-shop for 2017 and spend the next day questioning all decision making over Gourdough’s New Year’s Eve “Walk of Shame” Brunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the downtown location. There will be a huge DRAG SHOW with Austin's famous local queens, featuring Nadine Hughes, Vegas van Cartier, Emma Sis, Rhonda Jewels, and Mandy Quinn!! Enjoy a delicious brunch menu along with happy-hour priced Bloody Marys, mimosas, and complimentary black eyed peas and cabbage for good luck.

Finding yourself at rock bottom in 2016? Let Gourdoughs extend a hand of friendship and offer a warm hole. Happy New Year and may there be extra icing on every donut.

Downtown Location: 209 West 5th Street. Austin, TX 78701



South Lamar Location: 700 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

