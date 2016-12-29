Helmer, Conley & Kasselman, P.A. Creates New Practice Group in Response to New Jersey Bail Reform Law

The law firm of Helmer, Conley & Kasselman, P.A. launched a new practice group, Bail Hearings, in response to the comprehensive bail reform law that takes effect in New Jersey on January 1, 2017.

The law firm of Helmer, Conley & Kasselman, P.A. recently announced the formation of a new practice group, Bail Hearings, in response to the comprehensive bail reform law that takes effect January 1, 2017. The main objective of the practice group is to represent clients who have been recently arrested, but navigating and documenting the obstacles that will likely result from the new legislation is also a priority. The Bail Hearings practice group is comprised of more than 15 attorneys and is led by HCK attorneys Barry Serebnick and Scott Kraus.

As of January 1, individuals in New Jersey may be held in jail without the possibility of posting bail. The new process for determining whether the defendant can be released from jail pending trial is left up to a judge. The judge will conduct a risk assessment for each defendant, taking into consideration the likelihood that the defendant will flee the area before trial, the possibility of new criminal activity before trial and the severity of the charges.

The law has the potential to incarcerate more people for a longer period of time and stresses the need for a bail attorney within the first 48 hours of your arrest. After an arrest, an attorney can assist at the preliminary hearing to facilitate your release from jail or limit the restrictions imposed on you upon your release.

"As laws change so do our services," said HCK’s Managing Partner, Attorney Ron Helmer. "The bail reform will create a real need and we are prepared to help navigate the process with our clients as well as call out the shortcomings of the legislation."

While it is too early to determine the pitfalls of the new law, some bumps in the road can be expected. The attorneys that make up the Bail Hearings practice group have hypothesized that issues may include the lack of a modification process after a decision is made by the judge and proper access to the most updated police records during the initial hearing.

About Helmer, Conley & Kasselman, P.A.

Founded in 1992, the criminal defense lawyers at Helmer, Conley & Kasselman, P.A. have more than 400 years of combined experience. For more information about the firm please visit their website or call 609-685-0665.

