HNTB Compiles America THINKS 2016 Survey Results Discussing Americans’ Views on Transportation

Identifying concerns, evaluating potential solutions and understanding different perspectives to help create innovative approaches needed for America’s infrastructure.

HNTB Corporation released a new compilation of America THINKS 2016 survey results. It highlights Americans’ views on U.S. transportation through three national surveys in 2016 that studied issues associated with funding and mobility, transit oriented development, congestion and tolling.

Election Day 2016, demonstrated that Americans realized other funding streams are needed by approving 22 ballot initiatives that will provide $203 billion in funding extensions and new revenue for state and local transportation projects. While substantial, this is not nearly enough to address the overall need.

As new funding options are proposed and examined, significant differences in viewpoints have emerged, and in many cases these are based on demographic factors such as age. Americans also are reexamining the basis of decisions about where they live, work and play, and how that impacts their transportation preferences. Most importantly, Americans understand that funding our transportation infrastructure is critical to job creation, economic viability, mobility and safety.

As various concerns and solutions are evaluated, HNTB Corporation continued to encourage dialogue and discussion among industry professionals, elected and appointed officials and the general public by asking “What do you think?” as part of its America THINKS survey series. As in previous years, the results were compiled into a year-end report, including info-graphics and additional resources.

