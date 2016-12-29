HOLLYWOOD PANTIES Invented by InventHelp Client (DHM-287)

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp is working to submit the HOLLYWOOD PANTIES to companies in the hopes of a good faith review.

"I thought there needed to be a way to prevent a woman’s good panties from becoming stained or ruined during the menstrual cycle,” said an inventor, from Walkertown, N.C., “so I invented the HOLLYWOOD PANTIES.”

The HOLLYWOOD PANTIES offers a more effective way to absorb menstrual flow. In doing so, it prevents undergarments from being stained during the menstrual cycle. As a result, it enhances comfort and it eliminates the need to launder conventional panties. The invention features a discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, the HOLLYWOOD PANTIES is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design offers a more comfortable alternative to traditional pads and tampons.”

The original design was submitted to the Durham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-DHM-287, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Hollywood-Panties/prweb13940762.htm