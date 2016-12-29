InventHelp Invention Allows For Burn-Free Cooking of Bacon on a Grill (CBA-3054)

InventHelp is working to submit this idea, THE BACON WRAP GRILL, to companies for their possible feedback.

Many people enjoy grill-cooked bacon, but they have difficulty preventing it from burning in the intense flames and flare-ups. In order to solve this common problem, an inventor from Augusta, Ga., came up with THE BACON WRAP GRILL.

This invention enables a user to cook bacon on a grill in a better manner. It prevents the bacon from being burned by protecting it from intense flames and flare-ups. As a result, it helps produce good-looking/tasting bacon.

Ergonomic, easy to use, compatible with all grills and producible in different sizes, shapes and colors, the BACON WRAP GRILL eliminates the need to resort to stovetop cooking.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-CBA-3054, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



