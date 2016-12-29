InventHelp Inventors Develop Flea-Dip Kit (CCT-3066)

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is submitting the EASY DIP to companies for their consideration and possible feedback.

"We have been in the pet-grooming business for 20 years," said one of two inventors from Hebron, Ky. "When a client brings in a pet that needs a flea dip, we have to painstakingly measure out the necessary amount of product. Sometimes the mixture comes out too strong or too weak. We wanted a way to streamline the process and produce more consistent results."

They developed the EASY DIP to offer a faster, more efficient way to mix up a gallon of flea dip. The design eliminates the guesswork, confusion and errors caused by having to measure out product with a measuring cup. It allows flea dip to be applied to all areas of the body easily, including hard-to-reach areas such as the underarms, belly and hip sockets. The kit saves time and effort, and avoids hassles and frustrations. All of this provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnatti office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-CCT-3066, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

