IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Khang &amp; Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces that it is investigating claims against Universal Health Services, Inc. (“Universal Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UHS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

Buzzfeed issued an article on December 7, 2016 revealing its investigation into Universal Health, “&#8230;based on interviews with 175 current and former UHS staff, including 18 executives who ran UHS hospitals; more than 120 additional interviews with patients, government investigators, and other experts; and a cache of internal documents.” According to the report, “[c]urrent and former employees from at least 10 UHS hospitals in nine states said they were under pressure to fill beds by almost any method – which sometimes meant exaggerating people’s symptoms or twisting their words to make them seem suicidal – and to hold them until their insurance payments ran out.” When this was revealed to the public, shares of Universal Health fell $15.01 per share or nearly 12% to close at $111.36 per share on December 7, 2016, causing investors severe harm.

