IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces that it is investigating claims against Universal Health Services, Inc. (“Universal Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UHS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

Buzzfeed issued an article on December 7, 2016 revealing its investigation into Universal Health, “…based on interviews with 175 current and former UHS staff, including 18 executives who ran UHS hospitals; more than 120 additional interviews with patients, government investigators, and other experts; and a cache of internal documents.” According to the report, “[c]urrent and former employees from at least 10 UHS hospitals in nine states said they were under pressure to fill beds by almost any method – which sometimes meant exaggerating people’s symptoms or twisting their words to make them seem suicidal – and to hold them until their insurance payments ran out.” When this was revealed to the public, shares of Universal Health fell $15.01 per share or nearly 12% to close at $111.36 per share on December 7, 2016, causing investors severe harm.

