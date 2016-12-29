IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a class action lawsuit against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (“Diplomat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DPLO). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Diplomat shares between October 9, 2014 and November 2, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm by the January 9, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased shares of Diplomat during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Diplomat issued false and misleading statements to investors and/or failed to disclose: that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over its financial reporting and thus could not adequately calculate DIR fees; that Diplomat’s hepatitis C segment was not performing as previously disclosed to investors; that the Company overstated its full-year 2016 guidance; and that as a result of the above, Diplomat’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When this information was revealed to the public, shares of Diplomat declined in value, which caused investors harm.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, at no charge to you, or if you have any questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP

ReleaseID: 451935