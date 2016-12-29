INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces an Investigation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating claims against Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (“Abeona” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABEO) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

Mako Research published a report on SeekingAlpha.com stating, “ABEO science is demonstrably unviable with numerous irrefutable flaws that will lead to failure.” The report found that Steven H. Rouhandeh, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer, was the managing director at D. Blech & Co., a brokerage firm that was the subject of SEC investigations during the 1990s, as well as a securities class action suit that ended in a $15 million investor settlement due to allegations that the firm changed the price of some biotech stocks through transactions that falsely inflated the market price of the stocks to maintain the firm’s interest in these stocks. When this information was disclosed to the public, the value of Abeona fell, causing investors harm.

