INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces an Investigation of Universal Health Services, Inc. and Advises Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2016 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating claims against Universal Health Services, Inc. (“UHS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UHS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

To get more information about this investigation, please contact Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or via email at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

Buzzfeed issued a report on December 7, 2016 announcing its comprehensive investigation into Universal Health, “…based on interviews with 175 current and former UHS staff, including 18 executives who ran UHS hospitals; more than 120 additional interviews with patients, government investigators, and other experts; and a cache of internal documents.” The report found that “[c]urrent and former employees from at least 10 UHS hospitals in nine states said they were under pressure to fill beds by almost any method – which sometimes meant exaggerating people’s symptoms or twisting their words to make them seem suicidal – and to hold them until their insurance payments ran out.” When this information was disclosed to the public, shares of Universal Health fell $15.01 per share or nearly 12% to close at $111.36 per share on December 7, 2016, causing investors severe harm.

