Leawo Gives Away DVD Ripper and 10+ Partners’ Products for Free on 2016 Christmas Promotion

Leawo Software continues its 2016 Christmas Giveaway and Special Offers Activity by giving out DVD Ripper and 10+ partners’ products as free Christmas gifts.

Shenzhen, Guangdong — (SBWIRE) — 12/28/2016 — With the passing away of 2016 Christmas Day, many Christmas promotions are still available. Leawo Software, a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider, recently kicked off its 2016 Christmas Giveaway and Special Offers Activity, and now it has come into the second period. During this period, Leawo DVD Ripper is given out as a free Christmas gift for all participants. People could also get over 10 pieces of partners' software for free by purchasing any Leawo product with competitive discounts.

Leawo Software started its 2016 Christmas Giveaway and Special Offer activity on December 13, 2016. This once-a-year Christmas promotion is divided into 3 periods. The second period started on December 23, 2016 and will end on January 2, 2017. In consideration of helping people have a wonderful movie enjoyment during the Christmas holiday, Leawo Software gives out the professional DVD ripping software for free.

Leawo DVD Ripper, as one of the most popular featured DVD products released by Leawo Software, is a professional DVD ripping software app that could effortlessly escalate the home DVD movie experience without any stumble DVD player. It could rip DVD and convert DVD to video in 180+ video formats including MP4, WMV, MKV, FLV, and F4V. In addition, as the most popular DVD ripping software, this DVD ripper could play the role of DVD audio ripper by converting DVD to audio in MP3, AAC, etc. In this way, it lets people enjoy DVD movies on mobile devices like iPhone 7, Galaxy S5, Lumia 1520, PS4, Xperia Z, Surface Pro 3, etc.

Participants only need to visit the official promotion page, then register with name and personal email address, and choose which version (Mac or Windows) to get the helpful DVD ripping software. The company would then send a code of Leawo DVD Ripper to the registered email address for free.

In addition to Leawo DVD Ripper, people could also get all 10+ extra products from Leawo's partners for free by purchasing any Leawo's product with high discounts. These 10+ partners' products include: HDR projects 4 elements, Sticky Password Premium, Money-Pal Personal Finance Starter, Super Launcher, SecureAPlus Premium, SUMo 5.0, DUMo 2.8 and KCleaner 3.2, SIMPLY GOOD PICTURES 4, AmoLink Standard, ArtScope, FLDraw Interactive Image Creator, Iris mini Pro, Data Extraction Kit for Outlook, etc.

Except for attractive giveaways, all other Leawo's Blu-ray/DVD/video/Apple products are provided with up to 70% discounts during the second period of the promotion. For more details, people could directly visit its official promotion page.

About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/leawo-gives-away-dvd-ripper-and-10-partners-products-for-free-on-2016-christmas-promotion-755072.htm