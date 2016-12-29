Leawo’s Christmas Celebration Features Blu-Ray Copy at 45% Discount and Software Giveaways

Leawo launched its 2016 Christmas Celebration promotion on 13th, December, 2016 and it’s currently putting its Blu-ray Copy, a Blu-ray/DVD backup program, on sale with 45% discount at $19.95 and featuring 2 giveaways.

Christmas just passed by but not Leawo Software's Christmas promotion. Leawo is a leading software company providing top-notch media solutions and it's currently holding a 2016 Christmas Celebration promotion featuring its Blu-ray Copy on sale with a big 45% discount at $19.95 and 2 kinds of giveaways. This Christmas promotion will last until 12th, January, 2016.

Leawo Blu-ray Copy is a practical Blu-ray/DVD backup program capable of performing 1:1 lossless Blu-ray/DVD disc backup. It can copy Blu-ray/DVD disc to computer hard drive in the form of Blu-ray/DVD folder or ISO file, or both. Also direct disc to disc backup is feasible provided that there are two CD-ROMs installed on the computer. It can 100% preserve the quality, subtitles and sound tracks of the movies on the Blu-ray/DVD disc. Even backing up Blu-ray disc with 3D effect can be performed with 3D effect preserved using this Blu-ray/DVD copier.

One of the most powerful features that Leawo Blu-ray Copy has is that it can copy, in theory, all Blu-ray/DVD discs in the world. Some regions or movie studios might release discs with measures that make backing up discs impossible. But this program can still copy that kind of discs no matter in which region or by which movie studio the discs are released.

Leawo's 2016 Christmas promotion also features 2 giveaways. One of them is Leawo's DVD Ripper, a DVD processing program for ripping DVD and converting DVD movies into videos in popular formats like MKV and MP4. On Leawo's 2016 Christmas celebration page, people only need to fill in their first name, last name and an e-mail address. The e-mail address is for receiving the e-mail that contains the one-year license of Leawo DVD Ripper.

Another giveaway would come right after people purchase Leawo's products. 10+ programs from Leawo's partners would be given to people who buy products from Leawo. Programs like HDR project 4 elements, Amolink Standard, ArtScope, Iris mini Pro and 10+ more are all provided to buyers for free. After purchasing from Leawo, buyers would receive an e-mail that contains the license information of the product and the address of a dedicated page for getting those products.

During this Christmas promotion, Leawo also offers several other products at a big discount. Video Converter Ultimate, Leawo's comprehensive video processing program, is being sold at 70% discount. Leawo Blu-ray Ripper, a Blu-ray/DVD ripping and converting program, is featuring a 45% discount at $19.95.

