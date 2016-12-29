Luxury Bazaar’s Inventory of Discounted Authentic Designer Accents Make Perfect Pairing for New Year’s Eve Styles

Philadelphia, PA — (SBWIRE) — 12/29/2016 — This New Year's Eve, style-conscious ladies and gentlemen across the country will be donning their most vibrant and flashy outfits as they embark on celebratory endeavors throughout the night. To put together a look that expresses the festive spirit of the holiday, fashionistas and connoisseurs will need to make sure they have accents to complement their personal style. Luxury Bazaar, the online specialty jewelry and watch boutique, is pleased to announce that they have a wide range of scintillating designer accents that are ideal for completing the perfect New Year's ensemble.

New arrivals have been added to their online selection of high-end brand name watches and jewelry. They are being sold at significantly reduced rates compared to their original retail values. To amp up the glam factor, ladies can flaunt a few pieces from the retailer's assortment of new jewelry for sale, which includes Pomellato, Gucci, and Roberto Coin. The 18K White Gold Diamond & Yellow Sapphire Star Earrings by Pomellato for the lowered value of $2,065 create a classy, dazzling effect that flawlessly coincides with the holiday's ritzy vibe.

As the clock counts down to 2017, gentlemen will be able to keep track of every minute with a Swiss timepiece that is reliable, accurate, and genuine from Luxury Bazaar. Numerous new additions have also been added to their watch inventory specials. The watches boast snazzy features – from diamond bezels, to colored dials, to astounding complications.

While browsing the online store, shoppers will find Hublot watches available to buy at low pricing, as well as new previously released watches by Cartier. With the Pasha Men's Automatic Watch by Cartier for the discounted cost of $19,250 on their wrist, gentlemen will know exactly what time the ball drops as they enter the New Year in style. In addition, timepieces by Rolex and Breguet have also been added to the retailer's inventory.

