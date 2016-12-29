Meet the Shriners Hospitals for Children’ Representatives who will Ride in the 2017 Rose Parade

Organization Shares Message of Possibilities and Announces the Opening of its New Medical Center

What:



Shriners Hospitals for Children® is proud to participate in the 128th Rose Parade® for the seventh consecutive year. This year, nine representatives will be part of the 2017 float: Anything is Possible.

Anything is possible for this crew of nine led by their captain, Fezzy, the official mascot of Shriners Hospitals for Children who is at the helm of the colorful 35-foot ship, which stands 16 feet 6 inches high. The crew consists of, Shriners Hospitals’ national patient ambassadors, Karolina and Marius, and the two top leaders of the organization, Chris Smith and Jerry Gantt and their wives, as well as David Doan, Chairman of the Board of Shriners for Children Medical Center set to open its doors in Pasadena in June 2017.

Much like the overall theme, Echoes of Success, Shriners Hospitals for Children believes that many hands are needed for the 22-location health care system to carry out its mission to improve the lives of children. The ship represents Shriners Hospitals and all of the elements of this colorful and child-friendly float (sails, seagulls and captain) signify those who support the organization and work toward the same goal: to change the lives of children.

The health care system is also excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new Medical Center for Children on Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena and is eagerly anticipating being part of this welcoming community.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is ready to set sail and navigate down Colorado Boulevard for the 2017 Rose Parade in celebration of “Echoes of Success.”

Who:

Chris Smith – Imperial Potentate of Shriners International. Mr. Smith is the highest-ranking Shriner in the world and also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Shriners Hospitals for Children. AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS DEC. 31 AND JAN. 2 BEFORE PARADE STARTS.

Ethel Smith – First Lady of Shriners International and wife of Chris Smith. One of her endeavors as First Lady is to lead a fundraising program benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. Her fundraising program is called: The Sky is the Limit.

Jerry Gantt – Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Shriners Hospitals for Children and past Imperial Potentate of Shriners International. AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS DEC. 31 AND JAN. 2 BEFORE PARADE STARTS.

Lisa Gantt – Wife of Jerry Gantt and former First Lady of Shriners International

David Doan – Chairman of the Board of Governors of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Los Angeles soon to be Shriners for Children Medical Center. AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS ON JAN. 2 BEFORE PARADE STARTS.

Teri Doan – Wife of Chairman David Doan.

Karolina Nogues (KARO-LY-NUH NO-GUESS) – National Patient Ambassador. Karolina is a patient of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Shreveport. Watch her story here. AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS DEC. 31 AND JAN. 2 BEFORE PARADE STARTS.

Marius Woodward (MAR-E-US) – National Patient Ambassador. Marius is a patient of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Los Angeles – soon to be Shriners for Children Medical Center. Watch his story here. AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS DEC. 31 AND JAN. 2 BEFORE PARADE STARTS.

When:



Saturday, December 31, 2016

Monday, January 2, 2017

Where:

Dec. 31 – Rose Palace: 835 S. Raymond, Pasadena, CA 91105 after 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 2 – only scheduled interviews

Why:



Shriners Hospitals for Children provides advanced care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate regardless of the families’ ability to pay. Shriners Hospitals for Children is known for helping our patients gain confidence and self-esteem, in addition to providing excellent care. We encourage our patients to believe in themselves, and in their dreams. Shriners Hospitals for Children is a proud participant of the annual 128th Rose Parade, and shares the organization’s passion for strengthening the personal empowerment and well-being of kids all around the world.

For more information on Shriners Hospitals for Children, please visit shrinershospitalsforchildren.org



Shriners Hospitals for Children 2017 Float is number 60 in parade order.

