Mobissue – The Ideal Page Flip Software for Content Marketing Success

Hong Kong, China — (ReleaseWire) — 12/28/2016 — The online marketing is rising high due to the modern world and most of the customers getting online which is why an online flip book seems a convenient and much cheaper option for the marketers to present their brand. Mobissue page flip software has gained quite a popularity since the time of its launch and now it's attracting the content marketers as well.

The CEO of Mobissue, Jason Chen suggests that the software is ideal for content marketing as it makes the flip book pop and looks attractive to the online customers. Moreover, the page flip software offers a real book like page-flipping effect to the flip book, which provides a great reading experience to the customers. Also, it can be used to make interactive and eye-catching flip books with images and videos as well.

To make a flip book, the user needs to import a PDF file with all the information into the page flip software and start creating the flip book step by step. They can take a tutorial to learn how to use the page flip software effectively or start right away. The inbuilt themes, animations, and templates can be used to make an attractive flip book. The page flip software also allows the user to insert any audio or video file into their flip books to grab the attention of the potential customers.

The advantages of having a page flip software are several, for instance, it saves the cost of printing hard copy books and it can be reached to thousands of users in a very short time. Once the flip book is created, it can be shared over the social media or sent directly to the customer on their email id.

The published flip books can be seen on any web browser and any device including mobile phones and tablets. It runs flawlessly on both Android and iOS operating systems. The flip books are also SEO friendly which means the customers can easily find the flip books using the specified keywords. The Google Analytics integration offers much insight into the customer's behavior and views on the published flip book. More information about the page flip software can be found on Mobissue official site.

About Mobissue

As a renowned digital publishing software supplier, Mobissue has been engaged in research and development during the last few years. It offers custom-made solutions for publishers in multiple industries such as gaming, finance, and fashion. The company also produces website content, online manuals, electronic annual reports, flip Power Point presentations, flip slide photo albums, and flip electronic magazines.

