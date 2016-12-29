New Book Ask Readers Where They Will Spend Eternity

Leads the reader on a journey to eternal salvation

In Love, Mandy’s new book ETERNITY LAST FOREVER



($10.99, paperback, 9781498487474; e-book, $5.99, 9781498487481) readers will learn about the amazing love that God has for them, and that God is a just and forgiving God, filled with grace and mercy. They will also learn that heaven and hell are real places, and that all of us will spend eternity in one of them. Best of all, readers will learn how to spend eternity in heaven with God.

Love says, “The unique format of this book takes over 500 verses from the old and new testaments of the bible and lays them out in story form from God's point of view. It answers question readers may have about eternal salvation and sanctification and leads the reader on a journey to eternal salvation.”

The scriptures found in this book were compiled by Mandy Love, who was given the inspiration for ETERNITY LASTS FOREVER- WHERE WILL YOU SPEND IT? by God, and given the opportunity to complete it while lying in bed recovering from a serious injury. God is the true author of this book as “all scripture is God-breathed and us useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting, and training in righteousness, so that the servants of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work”. (2 Timothy 3:16-17 NIV)

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order ETERNITY LAST FOREVER through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

