New Kind of Footwear is More Comfortable and Airy – Designed by InventHelp Client (KSC-1088)

When she was getting married, one of two inventors from Independence, Mo., didn’t want to wear high heels since she was taller than the groom. However, she didn’t want to go barefoot for the procession. Later she developed an idea for a new kind of footwear to solve this and other problems.

The SHOCKS is footwear that serves as a more comfortable and convenient alternative to conventional footwear. It allows for more foot freedom and flexibility. It also avoids excessive sweat caused by poor air circulation. Stylish and ergonomic, SHOCKS features a versatile design, and it can be produced in many design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-KSC-1088, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



