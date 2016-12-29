New Release is a Tool Designed to Connect Home with School

Empowerment manual helps parents encourage, motivate, and support their child in school

In Judy Hollis, Ph.D, Ed.S's new book EMPOWERMENT MANUAL FOR PARENTS ONLY WHAT PARENTS NEED TO KNOW ($11.99, paperback, 9781498488198; e-book, $8.99, 9781498488204) parents will find tools and strategies to help build a healthy and supportive relationship, avoid conflict, and communicate effectively with their child’s teacher and school. As parents follow the outline of this manual, they will be provided with advice that will help develop and strengthen the parent-teacher relationship. By following the advice provided throughout this book, parents will show a higher level of involvement and investment in their children’s overall educational success.

Hollis says, “When Parents and teachers work together to build a team everybody can benefit. It is my desire and goal to coach every parent through the process of communicating with their child’s teacher and school. Building a relationship with your child’s teacher is the key.

Dr. Hollis has a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Savannah State University, Savannah, Georgia, a Master of Science degree in Elementary Education from Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley, Georgia, an Educational Specialist degree in Reading from Connecticut State University, New Britain, Connecticut , an Educational Specialist degree in Leadership from Nova University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and a Doctorate in Theology from Jacksonville Theological Institute, Jacksonville, Florida. Dr. Hollis has worked with elementary, middle school, high school and college students teaching Reading, Language Arts, English as a Second Language (ESL), Special Education, and Adult Literacy for 44 years.

