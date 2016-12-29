Norm Pappas of Pappas Financial Honored With the 2016 Five Star Wealth Manager Award

Norm Pappas awarded for his service, experience and expertise

Five Star Professional is pleased to announce Norm Pappas, Pappas Financial, has been chosen as one of Detroit’s Five Star Wealth Managers for 2016.

Five Star Professional partnered with The Wall Street Journal to recognize a select group of Detroit-area wealth managers who provide quality services to their clients. Norm Pappas is featured, along with other award winners, in the September 12th issue.

“We enjoy helping our clients build their financial roadmaps. This includes their business succession plans and personal financial plans,” said Norm Pappas of Pappas Financial.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award program is the largest and most widely published wealth manager award program in the financial services industry. The award is based on a rigorous, multifaceted research methodology, which incorporates input from peers and firm leaders along with client retention rates, industry experience and a thorough regulatory history review.

“We appreciate the recognition for the work we have done to help our clients,” says Norm.

“The research behind this award is extensive with each wealth manager being thoroughly vetted from numerous angles. We are proud to showcase these distinguished professionals,” stated Jonathan Wesser, Research Director, Five Star Professional.

The Five Star Wealth Manager award, administered by Crescendo Business Services, LLC (dba Five Star Professional), is based on 10 objective criteria: 1. Credentialed as a registered investment adviser or a registered investment adviser representative; 2. Active as a credentialed professional in the financial services industry for a minimum of 5 years; 3. Favorable regulatory and complaint history review (unfavorable feedback may have been discovered through a check of complaints registered with a regulatory authority or complaints registered through Five Star Professional’s consumer complaint process*); 4. Fulfilled their firm review based on internal standards; 5. Accepting new clients; 6. One-year client retention rate; 7. Five-year client retention rate; 8. Non-institutional discretionary and/or non-discretionary client assets administered; 9. Number of client households served; 10. Education and professional designations.

Wealth managers do not pay a fee to be considered or awarded. Once awarded, wealth managers may purchase additional profile ad space or promotional products. The award methodology does not evaluate the quality of services provided and is not indicative of the winner’s future performance. 1,961 Detroit wealth managers were considered for the award; 630 (33% of candidates) were named Five Star Wealth Managers.

*To qualify as having a favorable regulatory and complaint history, the person cannot have: 1. been subject to a regulatory action that resulted in a suspended or revoked license, or payment of a fine, 2. had more than three customer complaints filed against them (settled or pending) with any regulatory authority or Five Star Professional’s consumer complaint process, 3. individually contributed to a financial settlement of a customer complaint filed with a regulatory authority, 4. filed for bankruptcy, or 5. been convicted of a felony.

For research methodology information, visit http://www.fivestarprofessional.com.

