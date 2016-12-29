Pixel Film Studios Set to Release Pro3rd Social Volume 2 for Final Cut Pro X

Pixel Film Studios Released Pro3rd Social Volume 2, a Social Media Lower Third Plugin for Final Cut Pro X

"Pro3rd Social Volume 2 is a set of 30 social media lower thirds which include design elements from popular social media sights such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram," said Christina Austin – CEO of Pixel Film Studios.

Pro3rd Social Volume 2 contains 30 different social media lower thirds created exclusively for FCPX. These 30 uniquely designed lower thirds include bars, lines, logos, surfaces, and a variety of fascinating layouts. Editors can present people, settings, characters, logos, headers and subtitle texts with a social media spin and little to no effort at all.

Pro3rd Social Volume 2 is very easy to use. Just choose a preset from its designated folder within Final Cut Pro X and drag it into the FCPX timeline. Pro3rds come with intuitive on-screen-controls for users to easily reposition, scale and rotate presets. In addition, all animations are designed to be clean and effective for the editors benefit.

Pro3rd Social Volume 2 includes a drop-down menu that allows users to switch between logos of different social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Youtube and Instagram. Users also have the ability to add original logos and designs to lower thirds using the drop zone option and taking advantage of the intuitive color controls. These social media designs will brighten up any and all lower third media productions. Using Pro3rd is easy, just drag and drop. Browse the Pro3rd library and drag the desired animation preset above any media in the Final Cut Pro X timeline.

Pro3rd Social Volume 2 is made exclusively for Final Cut Pro X. Easily modify these animations using the on-screen and parameter controls found in the FCPX inspector window. This allows for simple and effective customization of each preset. Simply drag and drop a preset on top of any media to add it to any scene. Pixel Film Studios makes lower thirds editing easy in FCPX.

Established in 2006, Aliso Viejo, California-based Pixel Film Studios is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community.

