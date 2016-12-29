Post Earnings Coverage as Accenture Revenue Climbed 6 Percent, Net Income Jumped 22 Percent

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Computer Sciences Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Active Wall St. announces its post-earnings coverage on Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN). The Company released its first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results on December 21, 2016. The consulting and outsourcing Company’ earnings numbers outperformed market expectations, but sales numbers lagged behind estimates. Accenture also lowered its FY17 outlook. Register with us now for your free membership at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

One of Accenture’s competitors within the Information Technology Services space, Computer Sciences Corp. (NYSE: CSC), is estimated to report earnings on February 14, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Computer Sciences in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its earnings coverage on ACN; touching on CSC. Get our free coverage by signing up to:

http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=ACN

http://www.activewallst.com/registration-3/?symbol=CSC

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended on November 30, 2016, Accenture’s revenues before reimbursements (“net revenues”) were $8.52 billion compared to $8.01 billion for Q1 FY16, an increase of 6% in US dollars and 7% in local currency. The Company’s revenue numbers came in below market expectations of $8.57 billion.

The Company’s new bookings for Q1 FY17 were $8.3 billion and reflected a negative 1% foreign-currency impact compared to new bookings in Q1 FY16.

During Q1 FY17, Accenture’s gross margin totaled 32.1% compared to 32.0% for Q1 FY16. The Company’s operating income for the reported quarter increased 9% to $1.33 billion, or 15.6% of net revenues, compared to $1.22 billion, or 15.2% of net revenues, for the year ago comparable quarter. Accenture’s effective tax rate for Q1 FY17 was 20.4% compared to 29.3% for Q1 FY16. The lower effective tax rate was primarily due to higher benefits from adjustments to prior year’s taxes and recognition of excess tax benefits from share-based payments as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-09.

For Q1 FY17, Accenture reported net income of $1.06 billion, higher by 22% compared to net income of $869 million for the year ago same quarter. The Company’s diluted earnings per share were $1.58 in the reported quarter, an increase of $0.30, or 23% versus Q1 FY16. EPS for the reported quarter included a $0.18 positive impact from a lower tax rate for the quarter. The Company’s EPS outperformed market expectations of $1.49 per share.

Segment Details

During Q1 FY17, Accenture generated consulting net revenues of $4.59 billion, an increase of 6% in US dollars and 7% in local currency compared with Q1 FY16. The Company’s Consulting new bookings were $4.9 billion, or 59% of total new bookings.

Accenture’s outsourcing net revenues were $3.92 billion in Q1 FY17, an increase of 7% in both US dollars and local currency over Q1 FY16. Outsourcing new bookings were $3.4 billion, or 41% of total new bookings.

Net Revenues by Operating Group

During Q1 FY17, Accenture’s Communications, Media & Technology segment delivered revenue of $1.69 billion compared to $1.60 billion for Q1 FY17. Financial Services revenue for the reported quarter totaled $1.81 billion compared to $1.75 billion for the prior year’s same quarter.

During Q1 FY17, Accenture’s Health & Public Service delivered revenue of $1.50 billion compared to $1.42 billion for Q1 FY16. The Company’s products segment’s revenue totaled $2.32 billion in the reported quarter compared to $1.99 billion for the year earlier corresponding quarter. The Company’s resources segment reported revenue of $1.19 billion in Q1 FY17 compared to $1.25 billion for Q1 FY16.

Balance Sheet

Accenture’s operating cash flow for Q1 FY17 was $1.08 billion, and property and equipment additions were $85 million. Free cash flow was $1.00 billion. For the year ago comparable period, operating cash flow was $643 million, property and equipment additions were $95 million, and free cash flow was $548 million.

The Company’s day services outstanding, or DSOs, were 44 days at November 30, 2016, compared to 39 days at August 31, 2016, and 41 days at November 30, 2015. Accenture’s total cash balance at November 30, 2016 was $4.1 billion compared to $4.9 billion at August 31, 2016.

Dividend

On November 15, 2016, a semi-annual cash dividend of $1.21 per share was paid to Accenture PLC’s Class A ordinary shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2016, and to Accenture Holdings PLC’s ordinary shareholders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2016. These cash dividend payments totaled $785 million. This dividend represents an increase of $0.11 per share over the Company’s previous semi-annual dividend, declared in March.

Share Repurchase Activity

During Q1 FY17, Accenture repurchased, or redeemed, 5.0 million shares for a total of $588 million, including approximately 3.9 million shares repurchased in the open market. Accenture’s total remaining share repurchase authority at November 30, 2016 was approximately $4.9 billion.

Outlook

For Q2 FY17, Accenture expects net revenues to be in the range of $8.15 billion to $8.40 billion, 5% to 8% growth in local currency, reflecting the Company’s assumption of a negative 2% foreign-exchange impact compared to Q2 FY16.

For FY17, the Company continues to expect net revenue growth to be in the range of 5% to 8% in local currency. The Company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $5.64 to $5.87 compared to its previous estimate of $5.75 to $5.98 pr share. For FY17, Accenture is expecting operating cash flow to be in the range of $4.6 billion to $4.9 billion; property and equipment additions to be $600 million; and free cash flow to be in the range of $4.0 billion to $4.3 billion.

Stock Performance

On Wednesday, the stock closed the trading session at $116.61, slightly down 0.80% from its previous closing price of $117.55. A total volume of 1.77 million shares have exchanged hands. Accenture’s stock price advanced 1.01% in the past three months, 5.43% in the last six months, and 12.96% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the company have surged 13.84%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 17.26 and has a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the “Author”) and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the “Reviewer”) represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the “Sponsor”), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you’re a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street

ReleaseID: 451905