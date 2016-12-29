Post Earnings Coverage as Ennis Q3 Results Outperformed Expectations

Upcoming AWS Coverage on ACCO Brands

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Active Wall St. announces its post-earnings coverage on Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF). The Company posted its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2016 (Q3 FY16) on December 20, 2016. The Midlothian, Texas-based Company reported better-than-expected net sales and quarterly earnings numbers in Q3 FY16. Register with us now for your free membership at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

One of Ennis’ competitors within the Office Supplies space, ACCO Brands Corp. (NYSE: ACCO), is expected to report its earnings results in February 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on ACCO Brands in the coming days.

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended on November 30, 2016, Ennis’ net sales were $88.66 million, down 9.0% from $97.52 million reported in the prior year’s corresponding quarter. However, Q3 FY17 net sales topped analysts’ forecasts by $0.60 million.

Ennis’ earnings from continuing operations for Q3 FY16 came in at $5.74 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $8.60 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in Q3 FY15. The Company’s adjusted net earnings from continuing operations for Q3 FY16 stood at $7.00 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $8.60 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in Q3 FY15. Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $0.25 per diluted share.

Operating Metrics

In Q3 FY16, Ennis’ gross profit margin came in at $25.29 million, or 28.5% of net sales, versus $29.72 million, or 30.5% of net sales, in Q3 FY15. Furthermore, adjusted gross profit margin for the reported quarter came in at $26.64 million, or 30.1% of net sales, compared to $29.72 million, or 30.5% of net sales, in the prior year’s same quarter.

The Company’s operating expenses for Q3 FY16 was $16.10 million compared to $16.07 million in the same quarter last year. Ennis’ operating income fell to $9.20 million in Q3 FY16 from $13.65 million in Q3 FY15. The Company’s operational results were impacted by a $2.0 million charge for increased medical expenses incurred during the quarter. In Q3 FY16 EBITDA from continuing operations stood at $12.40 million, or 14.0% of net sales, compared to $16.78 million, or 17.2% of net sales, in the year ago quarter. Excluding both the impact of the Folder Express relocation and the aggregate increased medical expenses, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for Q3 FY16 came in at $14.40 million, or 16.2% of net sales, versus $16.78 million, or 17.2% of net sales.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

During the first three quarters of FY16, the Company generated $42.56 million of cash from operating activities compared to $78.63 million in the prior-year’s comparable period. As on November 30, 2016, the Company had $87.87 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to a balance of $7.96 million as on February 29, 2016. Additionally, the Company reported long-term debt of $30.00 million in its books as on November 30, 2016, down from $40.00 million as on February 29, 2016.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

On December 16, 2016, Ennis’ Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 a share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 08, 2017 to shareholders of record as of January 11, 2017.

In Q3 FY16, the Company repurchased 387,352 shares of its common stock at an average price of $15.41 per share, aggregating total share purchases in the last six months to 491,057 shares. On December 19, 2016, the Company’s Board raised the authorized amount under the stock repurchase program by an additional $20.0 million, taking the total share repurchase authorization to $40.0 million. Furthermore, the Company has a balance of $22.4 million available under the stock repurchase program at the end of the reported quarter.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, Ennis’ stock was marginally down 0.56%, ending the trading session at $17.65. A total volume of 140.14 thousand shares were traded at the end of the day, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 127.89 thousand shares. In the last month and previous three months, shares of the company have advanced 5.06% and 1.98%, respectively. Moreover, the stock gained 2.85% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 18.94 and has a dividend yield of 3.97%.

