Premier Indoor Agriculture Conference Returns to Singapore for an Expanded Indoor Ag-Con Asia on January 24-25, 2017

Indoor Ag-Con Asia features plant factory & vertical farming leaders such as Prof. Kozai of Chiba University, 808FACTORY, Autogrow, Kajima Corporation, MIRAI & Pegasus Agriculture.

Indoor agriculture is one of the fastest-growing industries in Asia as consumer demand for “clean food” benefits this form of farming that uses few pesticides and shields crops from environmental pollution. Indoor Ag-Con – the premier industry conference – will be returning to Singapore for the second year on January 24-25, 2017 to discuss the prospects for this increasingly important contributor to the global food supply chain.

The two-day seminar will be hosted at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, and is tailored toward corporate executives from the technology, investment, vertical farming, greenhouse growing, and food and beverage industries, along with hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic startups and urban farmers.

The event will consist of keynotes from industry leaders and extended networking breaks, along with an exhibition hall. More than 20 confirmed speakers include Professor Kozai of Chiba University, author of ‘The Plant Factory’, and executives from 808FACTORY, Autogrow, Intravision, Kajima Corporation, MIRAI, Pegasus Agriculture, and Urban Crops. “Our speakers will cover topics as diverse as automation for plant factories and financing an indoor agriculture startup” commented Nicola Kerslake, founder of Newbean Capital, the event’s host. Participants will receive an exclusive hard copy of the newest edition in our popular white paper series, which is sponsored by Pegasus Agriculture and will be the first published on global indoor agriculture policy. Agriculture technology companies, suppliers and automation companies will have the chance to meet and mingle with leading vertical farmers and commercial greenhouse operators at a drinks party on the first evening of the event. The platinum sponsor for the event is Lighting Science Group, and other sponsors include Autogrow, Kennett Township, Microsoft BizSpark, Pegasus Agriculture, Upgrown Farming and Urban Crops.

Beginning farmers, chefs and entrepreneurs can win passes to the event through the Nextbean program, which awards a limited number of complimentary passes to the event to those who have been industry participants for less than two years. Applications are open through December 31, 2016 at Indoor Ag-Con’s website. The program is supported by Newbean Capital, the host of Indoor Ag-Con, and Kennett Township, a leading indoor agriculture hub that produces half of the US’s mushrooms.

In the lead up to the main event, Indoor Ag-Con has partnered with Startup Weekend Singapore to add an indoor agriculture theme to a Startup Weekend on January 20-22, 2017, and will host a VIP reception with local fresh salad restaurant chain SaladStop!.

Indoor Ag-Con has also hosted events in Las Vegas, NV and New York, NY in the past year, and will host its first event in Dubai – in partnership with greenhouse major Pegasus Agriculture – in November 2017. Since it was founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has captured an international audience and attracted some of the top names in the business. Events have welcomed over 1,500 participants from more than 20 countries.

Newbean Capital, the host of the conference, is a registered investment advisor; some of its clients or potential clients may participate in the conference. The Company is ably assisted in the event’s production by Rachelle Razon, Sarah Smith and Michael Nelson of Origin Event Planning, and by Michele Premone of Brede Allied.

2nd Annual Indoor Ag-Con Asia



Date – January 24-25, 2017



Place – Marina Bay Sands, Singapore



Exhibition Booths – available from US$1,599 at indoor.ag



Registration – available from US$349 at indoor.ag



Features – Two-day seminar, with keynote speakers, an exhibition hall, an after-party, and VIP reception

For more information, please visit http://www.indoor.ag/asia or call +1.775.623.7116 in the US and +65.3159.1305 in Singapore

