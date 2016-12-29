Prevent Fraud with Credit Risk Management from CMR Insurance Services

Wallington, Surrey — (SBWIRE) — 12/29/2016 — CMR Insurance Services, a credit insurance specialist in the UK, offers effective credit risk management services to prevent fraud, whilst mitigating financial risks involved in businesses. From identifying the high-risk groups among potential buyers to checking large orders with the listed director or the company secretary, they provide a number of suggestions that help businesses perform smoothly without any future financial constraints. Relying on their credit risk management services can help entrepreneurs gain complete control over their business's cash flow, giving them the confidence to grow and attain peace of mind. They suggest business owners learn about how to stay alert: from unusual patterns of payment behaviour; set up, and sticking to identity-checking guidelines for customers who want to collect goods in person on credit terms; and find out whether potential buyers are creditworthy or not.

With their team of highly-skilled and experienced professionals, CMR Insurance Services aim to work closely with their clients, helping them maintain a high-level of client satisfaction. Their professionals have years of experience, and so far have served a huge number of businesses, from SMBs to blue chip companies, with their credit risk management services. The credit insurance they offer can cover up to 90% of commercial losses and 95% of political losses in the event of payment default, helping the business recover from bad debts. Those looking to find out more about their credit risk management services can see full details on their website.

A representative of CMR Insurance Services talked more about their credit risk management services, "Nobody appreciates bad debts especially when, with a little care, they are preventable. Recognising and preventing fraud is the start for every business that needs to consider credit risk management."

About CMR Insurance Services

CMR Insurance Services is a credit insurance specialist offering tailored solutions and extensive support to start-up and major enterprises across Britain. They provide a safeguard for businesses to prevent risks and ensure that the business remains profitable even during financial uncertainties. CMR has a team of dedicated and professional individuals who strive to give high-standard service when it comes to credit risk management.

For more information, please visit: http://www.cmris.co.uk

Details:

CMR Insurance Services,

Central House 3-4 Chalice Close Wallington Surrey SM6 9RU

Phone: 020 8835 2587

Email: info@cmris.co.uk

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/prevent-fraud-with-credit-risk-management-from-cmr-insurance-services-755285.htm