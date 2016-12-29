Pure Nickel Announces Resignation of CFO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Pure Nickel Inc. (TSX-V: NIC) (OTC PINK: PNCKF) (the “Company”), announces that Jennifer Scoffield has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer to pursue other business interests. The Company has commenced a search for a new CFO.

David McPherson, the Company’s President and CEO, commented, “We would like to thank Jennifer for her contribution to the Company over the past eight years and wish her continued success in all of her future endeavours.”

About Pure Nickel Inc.

Pure Nickel is a mineral exploration company with a diverse collection of nickel, copper, and platinum group element exploration projects in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Pure Nickel are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Pure Nickel’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future exploration activities and cash flows, and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Pure Nickel undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ReleaseID: 451965