Radiant Communications Announces Addition of VC Technologies

South Plainfield, NJ — (SBWIRE) — 12/29/2016 — Radiant Communications is pleased to announce the addition of VC Technologies led by Ed Carroll as part of our sales team. Ed and his team will be providing sales support in the following states: Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

The primary focus of this team will be to promote the many products already approved by major cable operators including Radiant Communications full line of VividEdge HD and SD MPEG2 / H.264 encoders used to transport locally originated (PEG) channels back to the CATV Headends. These same encoders are also widely deployed for local video insertion in HFC, RFOG and PON networks.

Radiant Communications is also a leading manufacturer of numerous passive optical products including Wall and Rack mounted fiber optic patch and splice panels that are very often utilized by the major cable operators for the deployment of Business class services including Metro Ethernet.

Radiant Communications is known for supplying custom designed solutions that incorporate their CWDM and DWDM products into other manufacturers splice enclosures routing the fibers from tray to tray allowing contractors to deploy these products easily and uniformly throughout the CATV fiber optic networks.

Finally, Radiant Communications is probably best known for their extensive portfolio of products that are both standard and custom and used to transport voice, video and data via fiber optic transmission.

Radiant Communications is a New Jersey based manufacturing company that has been providing cost effective fiber optic and IP Based solutions to all of the major CATV providers as well as the US Military and the many transportation authorities throughout the US and Canada.

About Radiant Communications Corporation

Radiant Communications Corporation designs and manufactures products that transport data, audio, and video signals through Ethernet cables, fiber optics, and the Internet. Their systems are used throughout the world by a variety of television networks and telecommunication firms, as well as government and private institutes. Founded in 1985, they have created technology that has been used at the New York Stock Exchange, the 1998 Winter Olympics, and a variety of airports. Their staff works closely with the client in designing a product and provide technical support throughout its lifespan.

Learn more by visiting http://rccfiber.com/

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/radiant-communications-announces-addition-of-vc-technologies-755566.htm