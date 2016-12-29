Rockridge Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Rockridge Capital Corp. (TSX-V: RRC) (OTC PINK: RRCPF) (“Rockridge”; or the “Company”) announces that it has closed its previously announced private placement financing by issuing a total of 10,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the “Financing”).

The shares issued under the financing will be subject to resale restrictions expiring on April 30, 2017. The Company did not pay any finders fees in connection with the Financing.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used for mineral exploration on the Company’s properties, potential mineral property acquisitions, and working capital purposes.

For more information, please contact Gunther Roehlig, CEO and President, at (604) 683-0911.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

ROCKRIDGE CAPITAL CORP.

“signed”

_______________________

Gunther Roehlig

CEO and President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rockridge Capital Corp.

ReleaseID: 451966