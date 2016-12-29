San Diego Locksmith Agency 7 Day Locksmith Now Also Serving Surrounding Areas

7 Day Locksmith, a trusted San Diego locksmith agency, recently widened its service area to serve many more clients needing emergency locksmith services.

San Diego Locksmith agency 7 Day Locksmith now has the capacity to serve a wider area beyond San Diego. The owners of 7 Day Locksmith recently announced that they are now serving Orange County, Los Angeles, East Bay, San Jose, San Francisco and Sacramento, apart from the city of San Diego, where they have their main shop. The San Diego locksmith shop owners added that their trained and skilled locksmiths now have mobile vans, and they now have the capability to serve a wider area, and not just the San Diego area. The locksmith shop, which is located in La Jolla, now offers emergency locksmith services in San Diego and beyond San Diego as well.

The owners of the San Diego locksmith agency claimed that they have widened their coverage area in an effort to serve a greater mass. They said that they now have the tools and resources to provide residential, commercial and automotive locksmith services in and around San Diego and that their trained locksmiths can reach any area within the vicinity of San Diego. The owners also added that their team is now committed to reach any area even outside the boundaries of San Diego within the shortest time possible.

The new announcement comes after the locksmith service provider's last announcement in November that they would offer the most competitive pricing on all sorts of locksmith services. Not only that, the San Diego locksmith agency also now offers competitive pricing on security cameras installation and repair as well as alarm system installation and maintenance services.

Timothy Evans, the founder and managing director of 7 Day Locksmith, recently appeared in a press conference to announce the widening of their service area. He said that the agency is now up and ready to serve any customer within San Jose, East Bay, Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Orange County, no matter how big or small the job is.

“In a bid to serve many more customers in 2017, we have recently widened our service area. Our emergency locksmiths can reach any area within San Diego and beyond within the shortest turnaround,” said Timothy Evans.

