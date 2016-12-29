NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lannett Company Inc. (“Lannett” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LCI) and certain of its officers, and is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lannett securities between September 12, 2013 and November 3, 2016, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are advised to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/lci.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Lannett’s drug pricing relied on unsustainable pricing methodologies; (2) that Lannett lacked sufficient internal controls for its drug pricing methodologies; and (3) consequently, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 3, 2016, Bloomberg News reported that Lannett was being investigated by the Justice Department, along with other companies including Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Allergan Plc, Impax Laboratories Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Endo International Plc and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Bloomberg News said that the “antitrust investigation by the Justice Department, begun about two years ago, now spans more than a dozen companies and about two dozen drugs, according to people familiar with the matter. The grand jury probe is examining whether some executives agreed with one another to raise prices, and the first charges could emerge by the end of the year, they said.” Following this news, Lannett stock dropped in value.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Lannett­, you have until January

17, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

