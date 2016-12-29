NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TreeHouse Foods Inc. (“TreeHouse” or the “Company”) (NYSE: THS) and certain of its officers, and is on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired TreeHouse securities between February 1, 2016 and November 2, 2016, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are advised to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: http://www.bgandg.com/ths.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that TreeHouse’s private label business and acquisition strategy were underperforming; (2) that TreeHouse exaggerated its full-year 2016 guidance; and (3) consequently, TreeHouse’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ths or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in TreeHouse,­ you have until January 17, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

