IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces that it is investigating claims against New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of New Oriental and want more information, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

On December 2, 2016, Reuters published an article showing that New Oriental has been accused of acting in college application fraud. The article mentions, “[e]ight former and current New Oriental employees…told Reuters the firms have engaged in college application fraud, including writing application essays and teacher recommendations, and falsifying high school transcripts.” Later that day, Reuters released another statement claiming that due to its earlier report detailing academic fraud allegations at New Oriental, the American International Recruitment Council (“AIRC”) “will investigate the company in response to the report”, and the AIRC’s president-elect regards the allegations as “highly concerning.” When this information was disclosed to the public, the value of New Oriental fell on December 2, 2016, causing investors harm.

If you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

