IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a class action lawsuit against InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”) (NYSE MKT: INFU). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between May 12, 2015 and November 7, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the January 9, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

There has been no class certification in this case. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The complaint alleges that InfuSystem made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that InfuSystem lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; that the Company’s financial statements from back to the beginning of 2015 overstated the estimated accounts receivable collections, which then overstated revenues and pre-tax income by a corresponding amount; that financial statements dating back to the beginning of 2015 could no longer be relied upon; and that as a result of the above, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was disclosed to the public, shares of InfuSystem declined in value, causing investors serious harm.

