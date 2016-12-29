SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Illumina, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2016 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm announces a class action lawsuit against Illumina, Inc. (“Illumina” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ILMN). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between July 26, 2016 and October 10, 2016 inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the February 15, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, call Brian Lundin, Esquire, of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Illumina made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. In particular, Illumina made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose: that the Company was experiencing a sharp decrease in sequencing instrument sales; that the decline had a significant impact on the Company’s revenue; that the Company did not have visibility into trends that could have an impact on the Company’s financial outcomes; that, as such, the Company’s revenue guidance was unreliable and exaggerated; and that, as a result of the above, Illumina’s statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

