SHIELD IT E-SEE Invented by InventHelp Client (CCT-3037)

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is submitting the SHIELD IT E-SEE to companies for their review and consideration.

"I thought there needed to be an easier way to clean tile in the kitchen and bathroom,” said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, “so I invented the SHIELD IT E-SEE.”

The SHIELD IT E-SEE provides a barrier between tile and germs, dirt and mildew. In doing so, it offers an effective way to protect tile surfaces. As a result, it offers added convenience and it saves time and energy when cleaning. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the SHIELD IT E-SEE is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design offers a convenient way to protect tile against dirt and mildew.”

