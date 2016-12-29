Signature Kitchen and Bath Adds New Line of Karman Cabinets to its Growing Selection

Signature Kitchen and Bath Can Help with Remodeling Needs for the Entire Home

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2016 / The founders of Signature Kitchen and Bath, a company that offers home remodeling Arizona residents can rely on, are pleased to announce that they have just added a new line of cabinets by Karman. Thanks to the addition of the Karman cabinets to their growing inventory of products, Signature Kitchen and Bath can now offer their customers an even greater selection and choices that help transform their houses into their dream homes.

To learn more about the home remodeling company, which is located in Phoenix, please check out http://signatureremodelingaz.com/home-remodeling-phoenix/.





From home owners who want to upgrade their kitchen into a more modern and usable space and those who want to add on an extra room for their growing families, to people who need to replace old carpeting with beautiful new flooring, the friendly and experienced team at Signature Kitchen and Bath is ready and willing to help.

Since the company first opened, they have earned a well-deserved reputation as a leading residential remodeling contractor. Signature Kitchen and Bath is also licensed, bonded and insured as a general residential contractor, and they are accredited with the Better Business Bureau.

In addition, every project that the team at Signature Kitchen and Bath takes on starts with a free in-home design consultation.

“One of our designers will visit your home to take measurements of your existing space and talk to you about what you hope to achieve,” the spokesperson noted, adding that the designer will work closely with the homeowners to clarify their vision before returning to their showroom to incorporate it into a design.

“A second meeting at our state-of-the-art design studio will allow you to view your vision on our large screen in high definition 3-D. During this visit you will also have the opportunity to view full kitchen, bath and shower displays, as well as, select from hundreds of cabinetry styles, and countertop options.”

About Signature Kitchen and Bath:

Signature Kitchen and Bath Remodeling has been serving the Valley of the Sun for the past 15 years. During that time, they have built a solid reputation as a leading residential remodeling contractor. They provide their clients with a quality product and a quality experience. From design inception to project implementation, they work side by side with their clients to ensure that all the cornerstones of a great remodel are covered including budget, design, material selection, craftsmanship, and scheduling. For more information, please visit http://signatureremodelingaz.com.

