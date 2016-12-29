Slide, a New Smart Home Accessory With Fully Customizable Features, Works With Consumers’ Existing Curtains

The Slide creators have raised over $150K on Kickstarter for their retrofit smart curtain system

Smart home features and accessories have become increasingly popular over the past few years. Now, Innovation in Motion, an Amsterdam-based startup, has turned to Kickstarter to introduce Slide. Using its accompanying iOS and Android app, users can automatically open and close their curtains at their leisure. With this new smart home accessory, consumers can easily make their existing curtains smart.

In addition to wireless connectivity and smart home integration, Slide offers endless safety, energy-saving and security possibilities for consumers.

“It’s no secret that smart home technology is rapidly advancing. The great thing about Slide is that it’s easy to install and simple to use,” said co-creator Thijs Olthof. “We created Slide for a reason. As a team, we feel Slide is an affordable device that allows anyone the ability to turn their existing curtains into smart curtains.”

Slide offers users endless ways to take control of their curtains. Using the app, users can set timers to open and close their curtains for added security and energy-efficient benefits. Consumers may also experience better sleep when Slide is placed in their bedroom. Simply set an alarm on the Slide app and the curtains will open to gently wake sleepers with natural daylight.

Not only does the app benefit a user’s well being, but the geo-scheduling feature can help keep a home cooler in the summer and preserve heat during the colder months. Ideal for travelers and busy individuals, Slide also offers a special holiday mode. Users can plug in the amount of time they will be gone and customize when their curtains should open and close as if someone were home.

Families may also benefit from using Slide. Consumers are able to control multiple Slides in their home. The app also allows consumers the ability to set parental controls and grant access to family members. The Slide team takes security seriously. That’s why the team developed its app to only connect to a consumer’s Slide using a secure, encrypted wireless connection. With Slide, consumers are truly in control.

Those who are interested in purchasing their own Slide unit are encouraged to visit the campaign page. Backers are currently able to purchase Slide at a discounted price starting at €69, or about $73. The units are projected to ship in June 2017. For more information, visit the campaign at bit.ly/SlideKS.

About Innovation in Motion



Innovation In Motion (IIM) is the Amsterdam-based startup behind Slide, the world’s first retrofit smart curtain system. IIM was founded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Kaj Beetstra and Thijs Olthof. The team at IIM is passionate about smart homes and committed to creating smart home solutions that are accessible to everyone. For more information, visit http://www.goslide.io.

