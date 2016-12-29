The Diocese of Bridgeport Set to Launch the Diocesan Leadership Institute

The Diocesan Leadership Institute plans to act as the new learning headquarters for those serving at parishes and schools of the Diocese of Bridgeport.

The Diocese of Bridgeport is celebrating the launch of its Diocesan Leadership Institute, a new online learning center for those serving in ministry in the parishes and schools of the Diocesan, at Assumption Parish on January 11. The Institute will serve as a virtual library that offers creative opportunities to ministry personnel and others to learn more about the Catholic faith.

“It is an online venture in faith, if you will,” said Bishop Frank Caggiano of the Diocese of Bridgeport when describing the Institute. “We hope that it gives our Diocese the opportunity to grow in our knowledge of the things we believe, to grow in our spiritual relationship with the Lord, to learn how to pray more deeply and broadly, and to learn about the ministries of the church and the beautiful family we form. This is a historic moment for our Diocese to come together and grow in our knowledge of our Catholic faith and to celebrate in the presence of the Lord.”

The Diocese invites anyone interested in attending to join them for a moment of prayer, learning, and celebration at the Assumption Parish in Westport. More information is available at the website: formationreimagined.org.

About the Diocesan Leadership Institute



Born out of the Fourth Diocesan Synod, the Diocesan Leadership Institute was created as a response to the Delegates’ discernment of a lack of systematic formation and support for those who serve in various ministry roles in our parishes and schools. The Institute offers theological and spiritual education for every adult who wishes to grow in their knowledge of the Catholic faith.

