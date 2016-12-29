“The EJ” Invented by InventHelp Client (CBA-3060)

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp is working to submit The EJ to appropriate companies in the hopes of their good faith review.

“I was stranded with a flat and thought there needed to be an improved way to change a tire,” said an inventor, from Piedmont, S.C., “so I invented the EJ.”

The EJ provides an improved way to change a flat tire. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a manual jack. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, the EJ is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

Other benefits include prevention of fatalities and hijacking, creation of jobs in the United States, and replacement of all standard vehicle jacks to update and streamline the tire-changing process.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design helps to reduce physical strain when changing a flat tire.”

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-CBA-3060, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/The-EJ/prweb13939733.htm