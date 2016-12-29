Ximen Mining Corp Debenture Holders Convert 100%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2016 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX-V: XIM) (OTC PINK: XXMMF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all convertible debenture holders from the Company’s offering in December of 2015 (news release December 21, 2015) and in January of 2016 (news release January 15, 2016), totaling one million dollars, have elected to convert their debentures into shares of the Company at the rate of $0.05 per Unit. Each unit comprises of one common share at a price of $0.05 and a one share purchase warrant at $0.05 for a term of two years. The conversion will be completed in early January and all shares issued will have the applicable four month hold period attached.

Further, the Company also announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of two million units at a price of $0.075 per unit for gross proceeds of $150,000. The units of the financing will comprise one common share and a full share purchase warrant, which may be exercised for a period of five years at a price of $0.10 per share. Directors, officers, or other insiders of the Company may participate in the foregoing offerings, and such parties may sell securities of the Company owned or controlled by them personally through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange to finance participation in such offerings.

The offering is subject to approval by the TSX-V.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects; Ximen’s two Gold projects, The Gold Drop Project and Brett Gold Project, located in southern British Columbia. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XM and WKN with the number as A1W2EG.

