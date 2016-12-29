Xulon Press Announces New Book Helps Readers Understand How God’s Kingdom Works

Offers readers a better understanding of God and our role in His Kingdom

In Kathy Harrison-Booker’s new book Getting To Know Yourself As Well As The Devil Knows You ($14.99, paperback, 9781498487108; $7.99, eBook, 9781498487115) readers will learn that it is only when we get to know God and how His Kingdom works, that we experience the abundant life Jesus promises. This book will allow readers to gain a better understanding of God, His Kingdom, and their role in it. It will reveal the ways in which Satan blocks our paths, as well as how we stand in our own way.

Harrison-Booker says, “This book brings a fresh perspective of spiritual warfare. It provides material that encourages the readers to explore and examine themselves, their habits and behaviors. It provides several "real world" topics/accounts, as well as many Biblical references in full detail. The book of Job is used as a back drop by detailing how similar our mindsets are to Job's. Additionally, God's treatment of Job is described in conjunction with references to Jesus' parables regarding the Kingdom to help readers make the connection of God's actions with Kingdom operations.”

Kathy Harrison-Booker is a minister and intercessor who has studied spiritual warfare for the past eleven years. She has served as Lead Intercessor for her church for over four years, where she hears testimonies from many who have benefited from God speaking into their lives. She is the founder of a regional Intercessory Prayer Organization called PREVAIL.

