Xulon Press Announces New Book That Offers Testimonies Designed To Assist Every Believer In Getting Back To The Simplicity of God’s Word

Offers hope, through the Holy Spirit, to those facing financial hardships, sickness or disease, emotional disorders, or lack of understanding

In Judith Butler’s new book FAITH MATTERS—Standing on the Threshold of Expectation ($15.49, paperback, 97814984766362, $7.99, eBook, 9781498476379) readers will understand that there is great need of—and room for—the Church to accept the leading of the Holy Spirit and learn of His ways of communicating with the saints as was Scripturally common among the early believers. Discerning what the Holy Spirit is speaking to Christ’s Church is the key element explored in this book, which will enable readers to move in the direction of God’s intent.

Butler says, “There is nothing in this worldly system that people look to for solutions that will work for them like the Word of God can! Developing a keener sense of seeing with seeing eyes and hearing with hearing ears what the Spirit of the Living God wants to impart to each of us supernaturally is becoming more of a necessity than an option for today’s Church.”

From a point of despair, Judith L. Butler clung to a small ray of hope that perhaps God had a reason for her to fight when she didn’t think she had a fight left in her. Judith Butler determined that if this Word has ever worked for anyone, it was going to have to work for her. Thus began her ascent upward until her eyes became open to the realization that God had not only rescued her but given her eyes to behold the very tops of the tallest cedars on the mountaintops of healing, restoration, and happiness.

