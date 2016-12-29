Xulon Press Announces New Release Encouraging Children to See Themselves in the Image of God

A delightful story that helps boost self-worth in children

In Melissa Haden’s new book I See Myself ($11.99, paperback, 9781498488754; $5.99, eBook, 9781498488761) children are taught that they are a part of God’s Royal Family of Love, with members from all around the globe, each one significant and loved by the King. Children are told that they are truly kings and priests in Christ, because of the grace of God and what Jesus has done for each one of them.

Haden says, “I hope that the children of God reading this book will be reminded who they are in Him and as His Family. For those who don't know Him, I hope this book sparks conversations about Him, His Love, and how they can know Him as Savior and Lord.

This book started out as a poem that God gave Melissa Haden a couple of years ago for her graduating preschool class. She wanted each child to know that they were created In His image. As a mother, preschool teacher of 30 years, and children church leader, she knows that self-image in children is important, and hopes that this book helps children see how worthy they are to God.

