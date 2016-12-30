7 Day Locksmith Received a Four-Star Rating on Yelp Business Directory for Its Outstanding Services

San Diego, CA — (SBWIRE) — 12/30/2016 — 7 Day Locksmith, a trustworthy locksmith agency from San Diego, recently received four-star rating on Yelp business directory for providing outstanding locksmith services in San Diego area and beyond. The accredited locksmith in San Diego agency received a fair amount of positive reviews from satisfied customers, with a handful of reviews going on the negative side. Overall, the agency has now received a four-star rating on the widely trusted and used business directory which is one of the largest and most used business directories in the USA.

The owners of 7 Day Locksmith took a moment to thank all of their customers for pouring in their generous feedback for the commercial, residential and automotive locksmith services provided by the agency. The owners also thanked all of their skilled locksmiths onboard for playing their roles in making the San Diego locksmith agency one of the most reputable ones in this particular sector. They also added that good locksmiths are generally hard to find and their agency was founded with an aim to bring all the best locksmiths under one roof. The certified and licensed agency is open now 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, which is a reason why they have received mostly positive reviews from their customers.

Timothy Evans, the man who founded the locksmith in San Diego agency and currently heads the team of the super-talented locksmiths who work for the agency, said that their aim in 2017 will be reaching the five-star rating as soon as possible. He added that they will recruit efficient locksmiths in 2017 too, like they did in 2016. The primary aim of the locksmith agency now is to provide bespoke locksmith services at affordable prices.

"Our locksmiths are all very courteous and friendly, which helps us in staying in the good books of our customers, who don't think twice before calling us the second time. We believe that our biggest strength lies in our skilled workforce and the competitive pricing we offer to our clients", said Timothy during a press conference.

About 7 Day Locksmith

7 Day Locksmith is a locksmith agency in San Diego.

Contact Name: Timothy Evans

Company Name: 7 Day Locksmith

Phone: 866-306-8557

Address: San Diego, CA

Website: http://7daylocksmith.com/

