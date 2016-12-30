Agile Consulting Opens Office in Downtown Menomonie

Local tech company opens office downtown, offering community and surrounding cities agile technical solutions.

Local technology company Agile Consulting held a ribbon-cutting for its office in November, 2016. Founded in 2012, Agile Consulting has grown from one person coaching ecommerce companies on technical and marketing projects while still working a full-time job to a company employing six full-time employees and hundreds of freelancers. The new office will allow Agile Consulting to continue the rapid growth it has experienced over the last three years.

Opening the Agile Consulting office in downtown Menomonie provides the Chippewa Valley with access to advanced technical services that are typically found in larger metropolitan areas. The downtown location also allows Agile Consulting and its staff to play a more active role in the community.

The company has deep connections to the Menomonie area. Rob Zimmerman, owner of Agile Consulting, received his master’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Stout, and the company employs several Stout alumni.

Zimmerman credits UW-Stout professors Dr. Renee Surdick, Dr. Steve Schlough, and Dr. Terry Mason with helping him build the skill set he needed to successfully run Agile Consulting. “I know people coming from Stout have received training and guidance from professors like them, so when I hire a Stout grad I know I’m getting someone who is prepared to work for a company like mine,” Zimmerman said.

About Agile Consulting



Agile Consulting is owned by Rob Zimmerman, a project manager, programmer, and freelance writer. While consulting for various startups and established companies locally, nationally, and abroad, he developed and implemented solutions across many different industries. By employing software engineering methodologies, he customized novel solutions for each project’s unique needs, boosting efficiency and saving clients money.

Today, the Wisconsin-based technology company uses agile methodology to build scalable, iterative, and adaptable technology solutions for the digital age. Its team of writers, programmers, project managers, and UX experts are dedicated to designing and executing high-quality content marketing projects, web-based software, specialized data management, and ecommerce solutions to fit any budget. Prior projects have included full-stack software builds, data mining and migration, blogging, front end development, software architecture, and landing page copywriting. No matter how large or small the project, Agile Consulting offers the systems and resources to make it happen efficiently and affordably.

