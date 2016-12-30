Alicia’s Online Announces Expansion as an Amazon Affiliate

San Diego, CA — (SBWIRE) — 12/30/2016 — Launched just a year ago, Alicia's Online has made its mark by providing individuals with a source of information about some of the most highly searched topics of the year, encompassing subjects ranging from pets to travel. As an Amazon affiliate, the site will continue to seek new ways to become even more user-friendly and provide readers with links to the best products from reputable merchants.

Alicia's Online ensures that all the information that's presented is well-researched, timely, and provides individuals with accurate knowledge that correlates with what consumers want to know when purchasing a specific product. Articles are written with consumers in mind to answer the questions they have with the most current data possible.

The information is free to all and users can go to Alicia's online homepage to search for the topic they want to explore. When a Google search is conducted and Alicia's Online appears on the first page, individuals can rest assured that it's a credible resource.

Visitors to the site can find information about interactive ball launchers for dogs, one of the most popular canine toys available. Dog lovers will also discover stylish orthopedic dog beds to accommodate multiple needs. Those with felines as companions can learn about natural, grain-free cat food for feline health, along with dog-proof litter boxes.

For those who seek travel, adventure and romance, Alicia's Online provides readers with articles on destinations for a honeymoon, romantic getaways and tourist attractions around the world.

The informational site continuously updates articles to ensure readers always have access to accurate information they can use as a guide on how or where they should purchase their next product. As an Amazon affiliate, Alicia's Online provides consumers with a reliable source of the best products at cheap prices to assist consumers attain the items they need and want at affordable prices.

The entry of Alicia's Online as a trusted Amazon affiliate ensures that readers will find information about the most highly sought products and links to reputable online merchants that have the best prices on consumer products. Alicia's Online is committed to providing shoppers with accurate and practical information on the topics that interest them most.

About Alicia's Online

Alicia's Online has been launched for almost over a year now and has kept improving ever since. We strive to maintain our credibility and continue updating our articles whenever new information may arise. Currently, Alicia-Online has expanded their pet category and has even added a new silo to their website in regards to home products.

Media Contact:

For more information, call 619-786-7170

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/alicias-online-announces-expansion-as-an-amazon-affiliate-755592.htm