Apparel for Individuals Recovering from Shoulder Injuries/Surgeries – Designed by InventHelp Client (HTM-4041)

InventHelp, founded in Pittsburgh, is submitting THE BRISCOE SLEEVE to companies in the hopes of their good faith review.

"When I had rotator cuff surgery, I had great difficulty putting on shirts over the bulky sling and cast," said an inventor from Hyattsville, Md. "I needed clothing that would make dressing while recovering from surgery easier."

She developed THE BRISCOE SLEEVE to be put on and taken off with ease. The design saves the individual from having to ask for assistance with getting dressed. It also eliminates the need to stretch or strain in order to put on a shirt. This minimizes pain and discomfort while dressing and also offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the apparel is designed for comfortable wear.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-HTM-4041, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



