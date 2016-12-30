Author Jeanne Doyle’s Newly Released “Kids for the Kingdom” is a Guide Written for Any Parent Striving to Raise Godly Children for the Kingdom of the Lord

“Kids for the Kingdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeanne Doyle, M.D., M.O.M. is an educational and tried and true combination of actual experiences and book knowledge all aimed at sharing ideas and ideals used to raise and empower today’s youth.

“Kids for the Kingdom”: an invaluable discussion on child rearing for any parent needing help and insight on raising a child to live in loving service to the Father and to one another. “Kids for the Kingdom” is the creation of published author, Jeanne Doyle, M.D., M.O.M., a gifted writer devoted to all children and the family arts.

Dr. Jeanne Doyle says that she is, “…a woman whose love of Jesus Christ and His Church is witnessed by the devotion of my life to building His kingdom, not in a career or a hospital or as a missionary in a far-off country, but rather in the place that is the most important yet uninspiring and least exotic in our world: the family—one diaper, one meal, and one car ride at a time.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeanne Doyle’s new book shares how raising children with the hope that they become saints in God’s kingdom can be a daunting task, filled with laughter, tears, joy, and frustration.

This is a task that all parents must embrace for the sake of their families, society, and future generations. The way parents educate and treat their children will affect not only the children, but also generations to come. Through the combination of book knowledge and real-life experiences, this book will share ideas of how to undertake the vocation of raising Kids for the Kingdom.

